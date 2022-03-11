Hits & Misses: Honoring fallen heroes, baseball consternation, CCC grads head outdoors

HIT: The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and Vietnam Veterans Chapter 704 have teamed up to honor fallen military members from our area.

Names of veterans, the places they served and when they died are displayed on the back of patrol cars on graphics designed by students at Cayuga Onondaga BOCES in a new initiative called Heroes Ride with Us. The sheriff's office said that the Auburn Elks Club and Cayuga County Deputy Sheriff’s Benevolent Association also helped fund the project and that additional funding would allow it to expand. Checks or money orders may be sent to: Cayuga County Deputy Sheriff’s Benevolent Association, 7445 County House Road, Auburn, NY, 13021.

MISS: America's pastime was in jeopardy and fans were left to wait and wonder this spring as Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association struggled to come to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement.

The good news on Thursday was that a shortened spring training schedule was being put together ahead of a regular season opening expected April 7, a week later than the originally scheduled opening day of March 31.

HIT: After two years of virtual commencement exercises, Cayuga Community College is returning to an in-person ceremony this spring.

Commencement for the Class of 2022 will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at Falcon Park in Auburn and will be open to the public. There are no limits for the number of guests per student, but there will likely still be COVID-19 guidelines in effect, and more details can be found at cayuga-cc.edu/students/commencement/.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

