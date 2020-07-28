Hits & Misses: Honoring McLoud, harmful algae on Owasco Lake, Locastro's winning run

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIT: To the End of Watch Ride to Remember, which recently paid tribute to the late Stephen McLoud.

The former Cayuga County undersheriff and Weedsport firefighter died last year from illness stemming from his service in New York City in the immediate aftermath of the 2001 terrorist attacks.

Last week, End of Watch Ride to Remember stopped by the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office to pay respects. The organization raises money for supporting families of fallen law enforcement officers.

MISS: To the first reports of confirmed harmful algal blooms on Owasco Lake.

The Cayuga County Health Department announced last week that HABs forced the closure of the beach at Camp Y-Owasco. Some blooms have also been reported on Cayuga Lake.

The hot and damp summer that followed a fairly wet spring are a recipe for the toxic algae that has been a recurring annual threat to recreational use of lakes and public drinking water.

Heed the advice local experts who tell people to avoid bodies of water that are discolored with a paint-like or filmy appearance, or if there is floating scum present.