HIT: To the special gathering held Sunday to honor a true legend, lifelong Auburnian Ormie King.
The Knights of Columbus was the venue for an informal gathering of Ormie's friends, family and fans to pay tribute to his tremendously positive influence on the community. As the creator of the Legends of Auburn column, which started in the Post-Standard and has continued in The Citizen for many years, Ormie goes out of his way to celebrate the great people and organizations that are connected to Auburn.
For a day, Ormie himself got to be the center of attention, and we can't think of a more deserving person to honor.
MISS: To a pair of inmates who were connected to dangerous contraband inside Auburn Correctional Facility.
In Cayuga County Court last week, one inmate admitted trying to possess a 5-inch ice-pick type weapon earlier this year when he was incarcerated at Auburn. In the same courtroom, a second inmate was sentenced to 2.5 to five more years in state prison after he possessed three 4- to 5- inch ice-pick type weapons at ACF in December 2018.
HIT: To a pretty good weekend for most central New York pro and college football fans.
On Saturday, the Syracuse University football team got back to winning with a victory over Western Michigan at the Carrier Dome. The Orange now have a 2-2 record heading into this week's home contest against Holy Cross.
On Sunday in the National Football League, the Buffalo Bills remained undefeated with a dramatic defeat of the Cincinnati Bengals. The New York Giants then scored its first victory this season with an exciting comeback win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
