Hits & Misses: Honoring the Class of 2020, slippery suspect snagged, Cayuga County brewers excel

HIT: The Auburn Enlarged City School District is honoring the Class of 2020 with a drive-thru event at Holland Stadium at Auburn Junior High School, where people are invited to join a vehicle parade beginning at 8:20 p.m. Friday, May. 15. Skaneateles is also hosting a Light the Night event the same day and time with the lights at Arthur W. Hyatt Stadium set to light up the sky for 20 minutes. All visitors must remain in their vehicles, and anyone showing up on foot will be turned away. Similar events are being held across the state and nation as communities get together to salute high school seniors while maintaining social distancing restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MISS: A man that police said has a habit of fleeing from law enforcement tried to run away before finally being taken into custody last week. The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said that a parolee who led police on a vehicle pursuit from Auburn to Springport on March 10 and also sped away from officers on March 18 scuffled with an officer and tried to run after a face-to-face meeting at a store in Sennett on May 8. He wasn't able to get very far without the aid of a vehicle and was arrested and taken in for arraignment.