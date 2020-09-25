Hits & Misses: Honoring Vietnam veterans, SU football's weak start, new Auburn business

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIT: A rendering of the Cayuga County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Monument was celebrated at a ceremony at the Centerport Aqueduct Park in Brutus Saturday. Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 704 has been working for years to establish a memorial in the Weedsport area, and a parade of motorcycles led people to the recent preview. Completion of the memorial, which features the names of the 29 men from Cayuga County who died in the war, was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic but the permanent memorial is expected to be installed within the next few months.

MISS: The season hasn't started out well for the Syracuse University football team, which many predicted to finish near the bottom of the Atlantic Coast Conference standings and is unfortunately living up to those expectations. SU has managed just a single touchdown in its first two games and has been beaten by a combined score of 52-16. The Orange host the Yellow Jackets of Georgia Tech this Saturday, but the game won't be open to fans. SU comes into the game as an 8-point underdog.