HIT: To the debut of the Howl-O-Ween walk and pet fair in Skaneateles.
A few dozen dogs and their proud owners came to Austin Park on Sunday to don some costumes and raise some funds for the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York.
The event featured a parade of dogs through the village, as well as a small fair where the pooches could get their pictures taken and even partake in some reiki treatments.
MISS: To an increase in vehicle break-ins in the city of Auburn.
Citing an "influx of larcenies from vehicles," the Auburn Police Department over the weekend issued a reminder to residents to make sure they lock their unattended vehicles and check that outdoor lights at their properties are working. The city's south and west areas have been particularly hard hit.
HIT: To the continuation of the impressive start to the season for the Buffalo Bills.
Buffalo on Sunday bounced back from a close loss to the defending champion New England Patriots. The Bills stellar defense put on another great show in leading the team to a 14-7 victory on the road at Tennessee, which is a tough place to get a win.
The Bills are now 4-1 heading into a week off before the currently winless Miami Dolphins come to western New York.
