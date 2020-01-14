Cynthia Erivo, who portrayed Tubman in the film, was nominated in the Best Actress category. In addition, the song "Stand Up," which she co-wrote, is up for Best Original Song.
The 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony takes place Feb. 9.
MISS: To some strange and relatively nasty weather that hit the region on Sunday.
While temperatures were unseasonably warm, strong winds caused plenty of damage around upstate New York. That included parts of Cayuga County, especially in the northern towns. At one point Sunday, about 1,100 households in the Cato, Ira and Sterling areas were without electricity.
SU traveled to the home court of the defending national champions on Saturday and seized the victory in overtime. The win over No. 18 Virginia was easily the Orange's most impressive of the 2019-20 season so far, and it's given the team's fans some hope for the remainder of the schedule.
Defeating the Cavaliers avenged an early-November loss for Syracuse, and it put the team right in the thick of the competitive Atlantic Coast Conference standings.
Boeheim lifts Syracuse past No. 18 Virginia, 63-55 in OT
