Hits & Misses: Improving state fair experience, dedicated investigators, firefighters save the day

HIT: A new addition to the New York State Fair last summer was the arrival of marijuana smoke — and not everyone was pleased to be in the thick of it. After reviewing complaints about marijuana usage by fairgoers, the fair announced this week that it will establish designated smoking areas that will apply to both marijuana and cigarettes.

Officials said they don't want to make smokers feel unwelcome but felt that something should be done to keep clouds of smoke from ruining the experience for others. We believe having designated smoking areas is a good compromise.

MISS: The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office reported this week that an infant taken to a Syracuse hospital in February with head trauma was the victim of a violent shaking. A Meridian man has been charged with a felony in the case, and we applaud the months-long effort by authorities to get to the bottom of what happened to the child.

The sheriff's office said that it worked with Cayuga County Social Services Department, the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office and medical professionals from the hospital to make a determination before pursuing criminal charges in the case. Police said the child has since recovered from their injuries.

HIT: A corn dryer fire at a farm in Cato Tuesday afternoon brought out a quick response from dozens of volunteers, who quickly got the flames under control and prevented more extensive damage.

More than a dozen fire departments responded to the emergency, including Cato, Weedsport, Ira, Conquest, Jordan, Baldwinsville, Victory, Lysander, Plainville, Sennett, Throop and Red Creek. Authorities said the Cody Volunteer Fire Department, Cayuga County Coordinators and CIMVAC Ambulance also did their part to help.

