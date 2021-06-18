Hits & Misses: Infrastructure upgrades in Sterling, strangers rattle Auburn students, pandemic stories become a book

HIT: The completion of an extensive project in the town of Sterling is designed to prevent flooding problems that have taken place in the past.
The $2.7 million project is part of New York's Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative to address the effects of Lake Ontario flooding in shoreline communities. A 1.8-mile stormwater collection system and bioretention basins for rainwater have been constructed along West Bay Road to alleviate flooding, prevent road closures and protect the roadway from damage.
MISS: While it's possible that innocent misunderstandings are to blame, students and families connected to Casey Park Elementary School in Auburn are being asked to be extra careful and report any suspicious activity following two reports of students being approached by strangers.
The school district informed families that two students recently reported being approached by men in vehicles as they were walking either to or from school who asked questions to try to engage them in conversation. Students are being asked to report anything unusual to their parents, their school's principal, an adult they trust or to call 911 or the Auburn Police Department.
HIT: A Skaneateles man who tried to make the best out of a bad situation during the coronavirus pandemic now has a book to show for it.
Steve Mott was unable to visit his 92-year-old mother at her out-of-state senior community so he began writing stories to read to her over the phone. The writing — and reading — continued every week for a year, and Mott later made the collection into a self-published book called "What I Didn't Tell You." The stories became a novel, Mott said, even though they didn't start out that way.
"I was just trying to make sure I had something to share with my mother every Monday night," he said.
The book is available at mottbook.com.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.