Hits & Misses: Infrastructure upgrades in Sterling, strangers rattle Auburn students, pandemic stories become a book

HIT: The completion of an extensive project in the town of Sterling is designed to prevent flooding problems that have taken place in the past.

The $2.7 million project is part of New York's Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative to address the effects of Lake Ontario flooding in shoreline communities. A 1.8-mile stormwater collection system and bioretention basins for rainwater have been constructed along West Bay Road to alleviate flooding, prevent road closures and protect the roadway from damage.

MISS: While it's possible that innocent misunderstandings are to blame, students and families connected to Casey Park Elementary School in Auburn are being asked to be extra careful and report any suspicious activity following two reports of students being approached by strangers.