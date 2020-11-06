Hits & Misses: Ingenuity in Port Byron, virus complicates semester, Weedsport brewery expands

HIT: Port Byron Central School District employees decided that shelters would be great for students who have to wait outside for morning health screenings and to be picked up after school. So when they weren't able to have anything suitable delivered in a timely manner, they decided to go ahead and build them themselves.

The district's maintenance staff and technology department constructed the huts and an art teacher later added decorations. Such do-it-yourself projects are not uncommon at Port Byron, technology teacher John Mulcahey said. “This place is very tight knit and everyone helps everyone toward the common goal of helping our kids," he said.

MISS: The coronavirus pandemic continues to add more frustration to an already difficult academic year. A student-athlete at Auburn High School recently tested positive for COVID-19, and the school district decided the best course of action would be to cancel the remaining boys varsity and junior varsity soccer games. And Wells College in Aurora suspended in-person activities and shifted to remote learning this week after a member of its campus community tested positive. Wells had thus far managed to avoid the problems seen at so many colleges and universities this fall, and this was the first positive case it has seen since the beginning of the semester.