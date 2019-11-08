HIT: To a windfall for Seneca Falls.
The Seneca County town learned this week that it succeeded in winning $10 million in grants through the state's Downtown Revitalization Initiative program. The town plans to use the money to help fill vacant storefronts, increase housing, and establish a museum, biking trails and a history pathway. Strengthening the business district and highlighting the town as a year-round destination will be big pluses for Seneca Falls — and a more vibrant neighbor helps boost the attractiveness of the entire region.
MISS: To heavy rains that swamped the county late last week.
Water was reported to be flowing across Route 38 near Maple Avenue in Locke Thursday night; Congress Street in Moravia was under water at one point; and flooding was reported on Dunning Avenue in Fleming and Skillet Road in Scipio as culverts and storm drains were unable to contain the runoff. Hit to the volunteer firefighters, law enforcement officers and highway workers who scrambled to address the many problems with pumps, barricades, cones, warning signs and sand bags.
HIT: To a large turnout for a community fundraiser.
The Jim Balloni Memorial Pancake Breakfast held Sunday in Aurelius exceeded the expectations of the Auburn Rotary Club, which uses the proceeds from the annual event to support charitable causes. For one of its endeavors, the club this year helped collect and distribute 1,050 winter coats for Cayuga County residents for the Warm the Children program.