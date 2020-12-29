Hits & Misses: Jets' winning streak, Auburn hospital's elective surgeries, 2020's conclusion

HIT: To the red-hot New York Jets.
After starting the season with 13 straight losses, the Jets have now won two games in a row, defeating two teams with winning records — the Los Angeles Rams and the Cleveland Browns.
Some may argue the Jets were better off losing every game this season in order to secure the top draft pick in the NFL Draft, but it's still important for the players on this year's team to improve their play. Many of them will be around in 2021, and what they've accomplished in this final stretch of the current season is something to build upon.
MISS: To the postponement of elective medical procedures at Auburn Community Hospital.
The hospital announced this unfortunate but necessary move on Monday. The facility as of Sunday had 41 patients admitted with confirmed COVID-19 cases, a level once unthinkable.
Hopefully this is a brief pause, because these procedures, while classified as elective, are still important for the people who need them, and they are also a vital component of the hospital's financial operation.
It's also a reminder to the community about why taking measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus is so crucial.
HIT: To the end of 2020, a year that will never be forgotten despite many of us wishing we could erase most of it from our memory.
With the global pandemic that has brought unthinkable health and economic damage at the top of the list, this year has been filled with turmoil and anxiety, and the Cayuga County area was not immune to it.
It's important to remember that through this challenge, so many people have stepped up to help their neighbors and community. Be sure to hold onto those memories.
But in this last "Hits & Misses" feature of 2020, we think we speak for many of our readers in welcoming 2021 with a warm embrace.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
1. Pandemic dominates everyday life
The only other national or global story in recent times that seeped into the local news cycle so much that it warranted making our annual list was the economic recession of 2009. And even that story paled in comparison to the impact COVID-19 had on people who live and work in the Cayuga County area.
The first locally focused COVID-19 story The Citizen published came out on March 4. Robert Harding, who would end up writing more than 600 pandemic-related stories over the course of the year, reported on how Auburn Community Hospital and the Cayuga County Health Department were preparing and monitoring for when confirmed cases would arrive.
As the story snowballed across the state and nation, Cayuga County life was soon upended. Schools and businesses closed in mid-March, the first local confirmed case was announced on March 18, additional cases mounted a few weeks later, and the first Cayuga County death from COVID-19 was announced in April.
Over the months that followed, the county would experience a gradual economic reopening as case counts stabilized and the New York's phased and regionalized approach to lifting restrictions took effect. Children returned to school in the fall, although with significant safety protocols and a range of models in place.
But as the summer faded away, case counts in Cayuga County began to climb again, mirroring a trend in much of the state and around the country. By the middle of last week, more than 3,500 Cayuga County residents were either in isolation with a confirmed coronavirus or in mandatory quarantine because of exposure to a confirmed a case.
With the unprecedented surge, though, has come a hopeful development. Vaccines developed with record speed were reaching local health care workers and nursing home residents as of last week.
As 2020 concludes, its biggest story is certain to dominate the next year, as well.
2. Social justice movement in Cayuga County
Amid the outrage last spring over the killing of a Black man by Minneapolis police, Cayuga County residents joined communities across the country to rally and march to protest police brutality. Gathering in Auburn May 31, people shared their outrage over generations of racism and the high number of negative interactions between police and the people of color in their communities. Protesters decried the violence that had erupted during similar demonstrations in Syracuse, Rochester and elsewhere and calmly but forcefully voiced their demands for positive change.
Similar gatherings have since been held publicly and privately as community groups continue working with local police and elected officials to discuss how community relations can be improved. The Auburn Police Department and Cayuga County Sheriff's Office both been supportive of the efforts and say they are committed to promoting trust and addressing systemic racial biases.
3. Cayuga Nation tension boils over
The long-running internal dispute over the leadership of the Cayuga Indian Nation of New York boiled over on Feb. 22 with pre-dawn seizures and demolitions of Nation buildings in Seneca Falls, including the Cayuga Lake Trading Store, a schoolhouse, day care center and sugar shack. Federally recognized leader Clint Halftown defended taking control of the properties, calling the opposition group that had been running them "trespassers."
Opposition leaders held a rally a week later condemning the actions, and violence broke out when some demonstrators faced off with the Cayuga Nation police force, who threw punches and sprayed people with mace.
In July, the federal government cited the unrest in its formal rejection of a 15-year-old trust application seeking protective land trust status for 114 acres of Nation-owned property in Cayuga County.
4. Pro baseball fades away in Auburn
The first indications that 2020 could be the last year for the Auburn Doubledays and the New York-Penn League came toward the end of 2019, when reports emerged about a Major League Baseball plan to contract the number of Minor League Baseball franchises it supports, and Auburn was among a few dozen small markets that were on the target list.
As local officials sought to reassure the community that they were doing all they could to keep pro baseball here for the long-term, they also talked about the importance of community support the 2020 season. Then the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the schedule. And the dominoes started to fall.
The city did not retain a general manager past October, and the next month, a merchandise clearance sale was held to sell Doubledays apparel and souvenirs. In December, MLB announced the formation of the Draft League for college prospects preparing for the amateur draft. While several former New York-Penn League organizations joined, Auburn passed citing the financial cost. When MLB announced which minor league cities would retain major league affiliates moving forward, Auburn was not on the list.
Whether Auburn has some kind of college summer league team playing at Falcon Park is unknown as the year closes, but what is certain is that professional baseball with an MLB-affiliated team is part of the city's past.
5. Century-old meat market closes shop
Indelicato's Meat Market in Auburn closed for good in May after more than 100 years in business. The family owned shop was started around 1905 when Ottavio Indelicato opened for business on South Division Street, which later became Columbus Street, at the intersection of LaFayette Place.
Ottavio's great-grandson Bryan Indelicato had been the store's most recent manager at its longtime home at 35 Columbus St. The cost of doing business during the COVID-19 pandemic was among many things that factored into the decision to close, Bryan said, although the shop had been doing takeout business in the spring. Indelicato's was one of the few remaining independently owned and operated meat markets in the country.
6. State elections bring new faces
This year's November general election will always be remembered for the race at the top of the ticker, with President-elect Joe Biden's victory over incumbent President Donald Trump. It was a race that generated historically high turnout, despite a global pandemic.
But in New York state, the presidential race was never much in doubt. What was uncertain in Cayuga County, though, was the outcomes of a deep slate of state Legislature races and one congressional district battle.
After a bitter campaign with record levels of spending, incumbent U.S. Rep. John Katko once again defeated challenger Dana Balter.
In state races, incumbent Assemblyman Brian Manktelow and incumbent Sen. Pam Helming easily won re-elections. But three newcomers to Albany also emerged victorious. John Mannion won the race for a state Senate seat that had been vacated at the start of 2020 when former Sen. Bob Antonacci was sworn in as a state judge. John Lemondes won in a state Assembly race to replace the retiring Gary Finch, and Peter Oberacker won a Senate seat that's been held by retiring James Seward.
7. Renowned brewery completes big expansion
Following the success of Prison City Pub & Brewery that opened in 2014, owners Dawn and Marc Schulz had been looking to expand the business beyond the confines of their downtown location. After years of planning — and changing plans — the business expanded in a big way in 2020 with the opening of a 14,000-square-foot facility at 251 North St.
The pandemic put a damper on plans for a summer opening, but the new venture is now up and running, with indoor seating for about 100, 20 beverages on tap and light foods available. The outdoor courtyard will likely become home to a beer garden when the weather warms up, with tentative plans including regular live music and a food truck.
8. Owasco Lake Watershed rules advanced
Challenges to the health of Owasco Lake, public water source to more than half of Cayuga County's population and one of the county's most precious recreational assets, have been on these lists for more than a decade. In 2020, a major step toward potential water quality improvements took place.
In October, the Auburn City Council and Owasco Town Board — the two legal purveyors of the legal — held a joint meeting to officially adopt a revised set of rules and regulations for the Owasco Lake Watershed. The vote was the culmination of a review, public input and drafting process that took more than three years to complete.
The proposed rules now go to the state Department of Health, which has the final say on whether they become official.
9. Historic Auburn "mansions" change hands
There was growing interest in historic Auburn properties in 2020 as the year started off with a new owner of Dulles Inn, the former residence of prison wardens on South Street. Euterpe Hall, a restored church on North Division Street also went on and off the market this year, in addition to two historic mansions.
A Pennsylvania couple beat out more than 200 other applicants to become the new owners of the historic Seymour mansion at 113 South St., a property the city of Auburn acquired through tax foreclosure 2019. The three-story brick Victorian with 10 bedrooms and five bathrooms was built in 1861, and the property also includes a two-story carriage house. The mansion takes its unofficial name from its first occupant, banker and philanthropist James S. Seymour, founder of Auburn Community Hospital and Seymour Library.
And the auction for the 1871 brick Scottish-style mansion at 45 Owasco St. ended this fall with a winning bid of $335,000. Known as the Auburn Castle, the dilapidated building is three stories and about 7,000 square feet and also includes a carriage house. The property gained widespread attention on speculation that the Gothic revival mansion is haunted.
10. Massive solar power project proposed
Cayuga County in 2020 saw a surge in the number of proposed solar farms from energy companies eager to tap into state financial incentives available as part of New York's effort to shift from fossil fuels and renewable power sources.
As part of that trend, the year brought one of the state's biggest proposals to the town of Conquest.
Florida-based NextEra Energy Resources, a sister company of Florida Power & Light Co., is looking to install solar panels and storage and transmission equipment on 1,200 to 1,400 acres of property that it would lease from private landowners in Conquest. The company also plans to release property for buffer areas to minimize the impact on neighboring properties, bringing the total project footprint up to about 1,900 acres.
The company first introduced its project with a filing in January, kicking off a lengthy review process that's controlled by the state through a siting board. Developers are hoping to get the OK to start construction in August 2022 and have it online in 2023.
Project proponents tout the economic benefits of construction jobs and lucrative payments-in-lieu-taxes on the private property that will be leased. Opponents worry about the affect the massive project could have on the town's rural character.