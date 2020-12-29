 Skip to main content
Hits & Misses: Jets' winning streak, Auburn hospital's elective surgeries, 2020's conclusion
OUR VIEW

Hits & Misses: Jets' winning streak, Auburn hospital's elective surgeries, 2020's conclusion

Browns' playoff chances take hit with 23-16 loss to Jets

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game as offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (77) blocks Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

 Bill Kostroun, Associated Press

HIT: To the red-hot New York Jets.

After starting the season with 13 straight losses, the Jets have now won two games in a row, defeating two teams with winning records — the Los Angeles Rams and the Cleveland Browns.

Some may argue the Jets were better off losing every game this season in order to secure the top draft pick in the NFL Draft, but it's still important for the players on this year's team to improve their play. Many of them will be around in 2021, and what they've accomplished in this final stretch of the current season is something to build upon.

MISS: To the postponement of elective medical procedures at Auburn Community Hospital.

The hospital announced this unfortunate but necessary move on Monday. The facility as of Sunday had 41 patients admitted with confirmed COVID-19 cases, a level once unthinkable.

Hopefully this is a brief pause, because these procedures, while classified as elective, are still important for the people who need them, and they are also a vital component of the hospital's financial operation.

It's also a reminder to the community about why taking measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus is so crucial.

HIT: To the end of 2020, a year that will never be forgotten despite many of us wishing we could erase most of it from our memory.

With the global pandemic that has brought unthinkable health and economic damage at the top of the list, this year has been filled with turmoil and anxiety, and the Cayuga County area was not immune to it.

It's important to remember that through this challenge, so many people have stepped up to help their neighbors and community. Be sure to hold onto those memories.

But in this last "Hits & Misses" feature of 2020, we think we speak for many of our readers in welcoming 2021 with a warm embrace. 

The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

