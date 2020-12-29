Hits & Misses: Jets' winning streak, Auburn hospital's elective surgeries, 2020's conclusion

HIT: To the red-hot New York Jets.

After starting the season with 13 straight losses, the Jets have now won two games in a row, defeating two teams with winning records — the Los Angeles Rams and the Cleveland Browns.

Some may argue the Jets were better off losing every game this season in order to secure the top draft pick in the NFL Draft, but it's still important for the players on this year's team to improve their play. Many of them will be around in 2021, and what they've accomplished in this final stretch of the current season is something to build upon.

MISS: To the postponement of elective medical procedures at Auburn Community Hospital.

The hospital announced this unfortunate but necessary move on Monday. The facility as of Sunday had 41 patients admitted with confirmed COVID-19 cases, a level once unthinkable.

Hopefully this is a brief pause, because these procedures, while classified as elective, are still important for the people who need them, and they are also a vital component of the hospital's financial operation.

It's also a reminder to the community about why taking measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus is so crucial.