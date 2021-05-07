Hits & Misses: Kidnapped child rescued, driver charged with felony, Skaneateles attraction reopens

HIT: State troopers were in the right place at the right time this week when a woman from Minnesota passed through Cayuga County on the state Thruway with a child who had been reported kidnapped. Police had received information Tuesday that the driver's cell phone had been tracked to the Geneva area, and a short time later the car was seen speeding past Weedsport Exit 40. Troopers stopped the car and took the driver into custody. The child was taken to a safe place to await a reunion with her family.
MISS: An Owasco man accused of driving while intoxicated apparently thought he could throw police off his trail by pulling into a driveway and walking toward a home that wasn't his. A state trooper had turned around and chased after the man after reportedly having had to to swerve out of his way to avoid a collision at 11 p.m. Saturday on Swamp Road in Sennett. Police said the man had one adult and two children as passengers. He was charged with felony DWI under a state law that increases penalties for driving drunk with children in the car.
HIT: A longtime staple of summer fun is returning to Skaneateles with the reopening of Mr. Pudder's Mini Golf and Ice Cream. After two years of renovations, the business reopened May 1 for the first time since 2014. The seasonal attraction is now serving ice cream and expects to have its 18-hole mini golf course ready to open in June. A food menu featuring burgers, hot dogs, cheese steaks and fried pickles is also in the works. The Genesee Street Road business traces it roots back to the 1950s, and we are pleased to see it up and running once again.