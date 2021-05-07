Hits & Misses: Kidnapped child rescued, driver charged with felony, Skaneateles attraction reopens

HIT : State troopers were in the right place at the right time this week when a woman from Minnesota passed through Cayuga County on the state Thruway with a child who had been reported kidnapped . Police had received information Tuesday that the driver's cell phone had been tracked to the Geneva area, and a short time later the car was seen speeding past Weedsport Exit 40. Troopers stopped the car and took the driver into custody. The child was taken to a safe place to await a reunion with her family.

MISS: An Owasco man accused of driving while intoxicated apparently thought he could throw police off his trail by pulling into a driveway and walking toward a home that wasn't his. A state trooper had turned around and chased after the man after reportedly having had to to swerve out of his way to avoid a collision at 11 p.m. Saturday on Swamp Road in Sennett. Police said the man had one adult and two children as passengers. He was charged with felony DWI under a state law that increases penalties for driving drunk with children in the car.