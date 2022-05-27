Hits & Misses: Land preservation deal, two Auburn homes burn, aid for migrating birds

HIT: A years-long effort to protect a parcel of Cayuga Lake shoreline from development has come to a successful conclusion with a purchase by the Finger Lakes Land Trust.

The land trust announced this week that it has acquired a 480-acre property on the eastern shore of the lake known as Bell Station in the Tompkins County town of Lansing. The parcel features 3,400 feet of shoreline, wooded hills overlooking the lake, fields and several small streams with cascading waterfalls. The land trust said it plans to sell the lakeshore portion of the property to the DEC to be managed for recreational uses including hiking, cross country skiing, wildlife watching, hunting and fishing, and the property will be open on an interim basis for low-impact recreation beginning Friday, June 10. For directions and more information, visit fllt.org/events.

MISS: Several people had to quickly evacuate their homes in the middle of the night Wednesday when fire broke out at two neighboring buildings on Gaylord Street in Auburn.

Officials said a house at 34 Gaylord St. was reported to be on fire at about 12:31 a.m., and when firefighters arrived, 36 Gaylord St. was also burning. Both buildings suffered significant damage, but there were no injuries. The Red Cross assisted a family of two adults and two children as well as two other adults who were displaced from their homes.

HIT: New York state officials have begun an effort to help protect migrating birds by reducing the amount of artificial light being used at night at state properties.

The Lights Out campaign directs state-owned and managed buildings to turn off non-essential outdoor lighting after 11 p.m. during the peak spring and fall migration periods. The state said that many species of shorebirds and songbirds rely on constellations to help them navigate to and from their summer breeding grounds, and excessive outdoor lighting can cause birds to become disoriented. NYC Audubon said that artificial nighttime light is a major contributor to the nearly quarter-million bird deaths annually that result from collisions with buildings in New York City.

