Hits & Misses: Land preservation expands, Farm Days leaving Seneca County, new Aldi store coming

HIT: The Finger Lakes Land Trust has purchased 38 acres in the town of Moravia as part of an ongoing effort to preserve land that can help prevent harmful nutrients from running into Owasco Lake. The property contains 785 feet of frontage along the Owasco Inlet and is adjacent to the Owasco Flats Wildlife Management Area. The property is mostly agricultural fields, and the land trust said it will work with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service to convert the pasture lands to wetlands.

MISS: Empire Farm Days will be relocating from its longtime Seneca Falls home next summer. The annual agricultural trade show is a big deal in the New York farming industry and draws thousands of visitors every summer. The expo won't be moving far, however, and plans to resume next August at Palladino & Carley Farms in Pompey in southern Onondaga County. The owners said the location offers an onsite farm store and cafe, brewhouse, petting zoo and event center.