Hits & Misses: Land protection, DMV cheaters, Auburn holiday parade returns

HIT: The Finger Lakes Land Trust recently finalized conservation easements that will permanently protect 508 acres of farmland in the Skaneateles Lake watershed. The land is part of Valley View Farm in the Cortland County town of Scott and the Onondaga County town of Spafford and includes parts of Grout Brook and meadows, woodlands and grasslands.

"Lands subject to conservation easements remain in private ownership, on local tax rolls, and available for traditional uses such as farming and hunting," the land trust said, and this most recent easement will keep the land in its current state at a time when there has been increased residential development in the area.

MISS: Many people seeking to obtain driver's permits during the COVID-19 pandemic by taking tests online used the remote platform as an opportunity to cheat.

The Albany Times-Union reports that thousands of people may have cheated by having other people take the tests for them or otherwise being deceitful. Some people completed DMV exams with perfect scores in less than seven minutes while the test normally takes 45 minutes to an hour to complete. The DMV has added a process to the system that requires an image of the applicant to be captured four times during an online testing session.

HIT: The city of Auburn's Holiday Parade is returning after taking a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, and travel from the corner of East Genesee and North Fulton streets down Genesee, William and Lincoln streets to Memorial City Hall. The parade will be followed by a tree-lighting ceremony.

Also on the 27th will be the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District's Small Business Saturday promotion, with dozens of restaurants, breweries and other businesses offering discounts and other specials.

