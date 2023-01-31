Hits & Misses: Lego competition in Aurelius, Syracuse at Yankee Stadium, smoke shop violations

HIT: To area students who are taking part in robotics competitions using Lego toys, including one that brought 18 teams from around the region to the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES in Aurelius on Saturday.

The FIRST LEGO League Challenge is a terrific way for students to combine creativity and STEM skills in a fun application using the iconic building blocks toys. Students from schools in Auburn, Jordan-Elbridge, Port Byron, Union Springs and Weedsport were among the participants in a challenge event last weekend.

In-person competitions took a hiatus for a couple of years because of the pandemic, but have returned. Last weekend's challenge was the first at the local BOCES since 2019.

MISS: To a group of smoke shops that have operated with little regard for laws designed to prevent children from trying addictive vaping products.

Three Cayuga County smoke shops hit with $150K in fines, tobacco licenses suspended A trio of Auburn-area smoke shops have been fined, one for $133,000, and will have their tobacco licenses suspended for violating state laws r…

The Cayuga County Board of Health last week formally approved administrative law judge hearing officer findings that two smoke shops in Auburn and one in Aurelius violated laws the prohibit the sale of flavored vaping products and the sale of any vaping products to minors. Monetary fines and tobacco retail license suspensions have been ordered. Hopefully, these businesses will clean up their act, and the health board's actions send a message to all others that they must be in compliance.

HIT: To a special conference game announced for the Syracuse University football team's schedule in 2023.

The Orange will take on Pittsburgh at Yankee Stadium in New York City on Nov. 11. The game will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the first football game played at the old Yankee Stadium, which featured the same programs.

When those teams battled on Oct. 20, 1923, SU prevailed 3-0. Let's hope for the same outcome next fall, perhaps with a few more points.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.