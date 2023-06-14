HIT: A project to brighten up Auburn during the night may help make the city a safer place.

Auburn Police Officer Michael Bufano noticed that some parts of the city are dark at night because residents either turn off their outdoor lights or don't have a quality replacement bulb. Because darkened doorsteps and yards make it easier for criminals to avoid being detected by police patrols, the APD and NYSEG teamed up to do something about it. More than 2,000 free outdoor lightbulbs will be made available to city residents July 15 at the northeast parking lot of Memorial City Hall. We think the giveaway is a bright idea for the benefit of pubic safety.

MISS: A man learned the hard way that not only does Cayuga County look into the background of people who apply for municipal employment, it reserves the right to prosecute those who commit outright fraud on their application.

A Rochester man who applied to become the county's director of Community Services claimed to have no criminal background, despite having been convicted of grand larceny and criminal tax fraud in Onondaga County for embezzling more than $383,000 a decade ago. He was convicted in Cayuga County Court last week of two counts of offering a false instrument for filing and now faces 2 to 4 years in prison.

HIT: A music lesson steeped in local history celebrated 10 years last week with the public performance of an original song.

The husband and wife folk duo Magpie has been working with groups of Auburn students every year on a project called Harriet Was Here in My Backyard to write and perform a song with fourth-grade students at Genesee Elementary School. This year's effort resulted in a song called "Still Standing" that explores the relationship between Harriet Tubman and the family of William Seward. A reception and performance of the song were held Saturday at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center.

