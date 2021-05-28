Hits & Misses: Live music coming back, outdoor burning dangers, preventing overdose deaths

New York's annual outdoor burn ban had been in place through May 14 because of the prevalence of wildfires in the springtime, but even though burning tree branches and brush is allowed in agricultural settings and certain other circumstances, extreme care must be taken to prevent fires from damaging nearby property. And anytime firefighters have to become involved there is a risk of somebody getting hurt.

Narcan can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, so the HEALing Communities team in Cayuga County is working to get it into the hands of more people and teach them how to use it. And because overdoses happen in communities of all sizes, the group is reaching out to places far outside Auburn. The next event is scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, May 28, at Central Park in the Village of Fair Haven in the ongoing effort to reduce opioid-related overdose deaths.