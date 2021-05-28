Hits & Misses: Live music coming back, outdoor burning dangers, preventing overdose deaths

HIT: In another sign that things seem to be steadily getting back to normal, the Skaneateles Festival will return to in-person concerts this year. The festival will include Friday and Saturday shows with reduced capacity at Robinson Pavilion at Anyela's Vineyards, with other shows being held at The Mandana Barn and some being conducted virtually.
Performers are set to include Dover Quartet, Bill Charlap Trio and Time for Three. Some details are still being worked out, and tickets are not on sale yet, but organizers said that more news about the festival will be forthcoming. For more information, visit skanfest.org or facebook.com/skaneatelesfestival.
MISS: An outdoor fire in Sennett should serve as a reminder that every precaution should be taken to avoid creating dangerous and destructive situations. Firefighters from Sennett and Throop were called in to douse flames recently after an outdoor burn spread to neighboring property along Grant Avenue Road in Sennett.
New York's annual outdoor burn ban had been in place through May 14 because of the prevalence of wildfires in the springtime, but even though burning tree branches and brush is allowed in agricultural settings and certain other circumstances, extreme care must be taken to prevent fires from damaging nearby property. And anytime firefighters have to become involved there is a risk of somebody getting hurt.
HIT: A Narcan distribution and training event being held in Fair Haven has the potential to save a life.
Narcan can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, so the HEALing Communities team in Cayuga County is working to get it into the hands of more people and teach them how to use it. And because overdoses happen in communities of all sizes, the group is reaching out to places far outside Auburn. The next event is scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, May 28, at Central Park in the Village of Fair Haven in the ongoing effort to reduce opioid-related overdose deaths.
