Hits & Misses: Live theater returning, suspected cocaine dealers busted, Auburn roadwork funded

HIT: After being forced to cancel most of its season last year, The Rev Theatre Co. will welcome audiences into the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse this summer with the season set to open on June 30 with "42nd Street." Ventilation at the playhouse is being improved and cleaning and sanitation will be top priorities. Show capacities have not yet been finalized, but the company said that guests will be required to have proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test. "42nd Street" will be followed by "Footloose" beginning Aug. 4 and the season will conclude with "Almost Heaven: The Songs of John Denver" starting Sept. 8.