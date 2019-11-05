HIT: To the people who are running for local elected office this campaign season.
Election Day marks the conclusion of a long, grueling process for candidates that began last winter before the period for circulating petitions began. Throughout the following months, these men and women who are on Cayuga County-area ballots have sacrificed time, energy and, in many case, their own money to campaign in the hopes that they can serve their community via elected office. Their families have also been a huge part of that sacrifice.
Local government needs dedicated public servants in order to work effectively, and we thank all who are willing to subject themselves to the stress and scrutiny to fulfill that role.
MISS: To people who will fail to exercise their right to vote this election season.
Especially with the availability of early voting now in New York state, there is really no valid excuse for not participating in the electoral process. And in these odd-numbered years featuring local races, voting is the most direct way to have a say in how government affects day-to-day life.
We encourage everyone who has not yet voted this year to get out to the polls today and take part in democracy.
HIT: To the people who administer our elections.
From the professionals who work year-round in county elections board offices to the staff who help keep operations running smoothly at the dozens of polling sites in the Cayuga County-area on Election Day, we say thanks for your hard work and dedication to helping fellow citizens participate by casting a ballot.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.