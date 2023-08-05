HIT: To the Auburn Police Department's National Night Out event that was held Tuesday at Hoopes Park.

It's always good to see the community have a chance to meet local law enforcement officers and learn more about how they do their jobs. Events like these can also foster good relations between the public and law enforcement.

The event also involved members from the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office and the New York State Police.

MISS: To the Auburn Doubledays' 2023 season ending in the PGCBL semifinals last weekend.

Yes, the Doubledays didn't win the league championship but the fact they qualified for the playoffs was amazing as they had to get on a hot streak just to make it.

Local baseball fans can take solace that their team didn't go quietly and played well enough to end the season on a high note. As sad as it is that the team's third season is over, it serves as a reminder that the boys of summer will return next year.

HIT: Eileen O'Connor, the Cayuga County Health Department's director of environmental health services division, is retiring later this month.

O'Connor, who has served as director since 1993, was honored for her decades of service at the Cayuga County Board of Health's monthly meeting with a proclamation.

She was also recognized by the Cayuga County Water Quality Management Agency, the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council, state Sen. Rachel May along with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who also sent a proclamation.

HIT: Former Auburn High School football standout Nasir Smith continues to give back to the community as he held his third annual youth football camp at Falcon Park Monday.

Gallery: Former Auburn football standout gives back with annual camp

About 90 children ages 5 to 15 got to work on their running, catching, tackling and other drills.

Smith earned All-State Honorable Mention and First Team All-CNY at Auburn High School and after graduation, he went on to play at Alfred University (Division III) for two years, and then transferred to D1 Central Connecticut.

Smith's youth football camp is a great way of paying back to his community and sets a wonderful example of giving local kids a fun day to get some exercise and learn more about football.