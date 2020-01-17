Hits & Misses: Local theater awards, flu cases on the rise, Auburn historical sites highlighted

HIT: To a round of applause for local theater.

Among the shows produced by The Rev Theatre Co. last year was the fall run of "Loch Ness: A New Musical" at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse. The show follows a father and daughter in a search to find the Loch Ness Monster, and was given nine awards by BroadwayWorld Central New York, including best musical, best actor, best actress, best supporting actress and best set design.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

MISS: To what state officials are calling a "dramatic increase" in flu activity.

State monitoring has detected an influx of patients to hospitals and health-care providers, with more than 38,000 confirmed flu cases statewide, including 1,000 in central New York, and 41 in Cayuga County. The state Department of Health recommends that people who haven't already done so should get a flu shot, especially those at higher risk for complications: children younger than 2, people over 65 and anyone with a weakened immune system from chemotherapy or chronic steroid use.

HIT: To a tourism campaign that includes sites in Auburn.

Where Brave Women Winter is aimed at boosting state and regional tourism during the slower winter months and will take place during Black History and Women's History months. The Auburn sites to be highlighted by the campaign are the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center and Harriet Tubman National Historical Park.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0