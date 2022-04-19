Hits & Misses: Locastro called up, winter weather persists, Cayuga County Chamber honorees

HIT: To Auburn native Tim Locastro's return to Major League Baseball.

The Auburn High School and Ithaca College graduate got the call to come back to the big show for the New York Yankees on Sunday after starting his regular season with the Triple A affiliate. He wasted no time making an impact, as he made a diving catch in the outfield.

Locastro has already proven he can be a valuable contributor at the top level, so this call-up was a matter of time, but it's nice that it happened so quickly in the 2022 season.

MISS: To winter weather in the heart of spring.

After many of us woke up Easter morning to a fresh coat of snow, a major storm was aiming for the region Monday night into Tuesday. The calendar says spring is just about a third of the way over already, so it's a bit frustrating that we need to keep our snow removal equipment at the ready while tuning up the lawn mower.

Let's just hope this is the final blast until well into next fall.

Winter weather advisory for Cayuga County predicts up to 6 inches of snow Spring may be nearly a month old, but that isn't stopping winter weather from making its presence felt in upstate New York.

HIT: To the winners of the annual Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce awards.

The chamber last week announced its Chamber Award choices. Congrats to Phyllis Goldman Award winner Sandra Shutter, owner of Artistic Impressions Studio & Gallery located at Willard Memorial Chapel in Auburn; Terri Bridenbecker Young Professional Award honoree Ally Colvin, associate attorney at Hancock Estabrook LLP; Small Business of the Year recipients Café 108 in downtown Auburn and Yawger Brook Banquets and Catering in Aurelius; Business Leader Award winner Medent in Auburn; Nonprofit of the Year recipient Owasco Watershed Lake Association; and Community Leadership Award honoree Monika Salvage, project manager of the HEALing Communities Study.

The award winners will be recognized at the chamber's annual awards luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, at the Springside Inn in Fleming. For more information about the awards or the luncheon, visit cayugacountychamber.com/awards.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0