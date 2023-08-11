HIT: To Auburn native Kassidi Streeter, who is making history as the Cayuga County Bar Association's first Black attorney.

Streeter, 26, practices with the firm WHMB P.C.

"(I'm) adding to the history of an already very historical city," she said. "But I knew there would be a lot of pressure from the community to portray myself a certain way and live up to a certain standard."

Streeter graduated from Auburn High School and went on to Syracuse University, then attended New England Law in Boston and received her graduate degree in May 2022.

Streeter's accomplishments serve as inspiration to the community, especially young people.

MISS: A case of a stolen car also turned into a dognapping and fortunately a happy ending.

A Jeep was stolen last Saturday from the Waterloo Premium Outlets with 6-year-old male Morkie (Maltese poodle Yorkie mix) Glenn.

New York State Police from Auburn recovered Glenn the next night during a traffic stop in Junius. Glenn was healthy and unharmed and later reunited with his owner, state police said.

Two Cayuga County men face charges for the crime.

HIT: Auburn native Tim Locastro took another step back toward the major league with rehab assignment in Syracuse.

Locastro, a New York Mets outfielder, has been transferred from Single-A Port St. Lucie to Triple-A Syracuse.

It's been a tough 2023 season for Locastro as he tries to get back to MLB after suffering a pair of injuries.

Locastro suffered back spasms in April and during his rehab, tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb, which required surgery.

Hopefully Locastro's luck will turn and he'll be back in Queens soon and have a chance to get some playing time with the Mets and show he deserves to be a part of the team's plans for next season.

HIT: Eli Gansert is making a difference in our community as he shows how a person can recover from addiction and help local kids.

Gansert fixes old bicycles and gives them to children in need, including ones whose parents have dealt with addiction. When he asked for bicycle donations on Facebook in early July Gansert was stunned to receive more than 120 used and new bikes.

"I didn't even know what to say. I'm just glowing, like, 'Oh my God.' My phone would just start dinging," he said. "On Facebook, I'd have 50, 60 messages."

People love to see comeback stories, and Gansert's is one that shows one person's recovery can have a positive impact on many others.

Video: Auburn man recovering from addiction gives bikes to children in need