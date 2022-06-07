 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story
OUR VIEW

Hits & Misses: Locastro recovering from injury, low Cayuga County COVID level, invasive species week

Tim Locastro in the majors 13

New York Yankees' Tim Locastro, right, celebrates crossing home plate during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on April 28.

 Seth Wenig, Associated Press

HIT: To the continued trend of low community transmission of COVID-19 in Cayuga County.

The county remained in a "low risk" level based on new case volume, hospitalization and other data analyzed by the federal Centers for Disease Control. Last week, about half of New York state's counties were in that category.

This is encouraging news, but certainly not something to prematurely declare the end of this challenge. Keeping up-to-date on booster vaccines and continuing to practice smart and safe personal hygiene remains pivotal.

MISS: To people who aren't aware of or just plain careless about the spread of invasive species in our waterways.

Monday marked the launch of Invasive Species Awareness Week in New York state, and we urge everyone to get educated and spread the word about steps we all can take to protect our environment. Visit nyis.info/nyisaw to learn more.

HIT: To the return of the Auburn-area's favorite Major League Baseball player to the active list.

Tim Locastro was re-instated from the 10-day injured list by the New York Yankees last weekend, and assigned to rehab work with the franchise's minor league club in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. As luck would have it, the team has a stretch of games in Syracuse this week, which should provide Locastro's hometown Auburn fans a chance to see him in action a few times.

Ultimately, though, Locastro belongs on the Yankees, so we hope he's back in the Bronx soon.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

