Hits & Misses: Locastro's blast, Cayuga County rain, United Way leader with local roots

HIT: To Tim Locastro's first home run as a member of the New York Yankees.
Locastro knocked the ball out in the Yankees' game Sunday at Houston, the Auburn native's second home run this season (he hit an opening day blast while playing for the Arizona Diamondbacks) and the fifth of his career.
Unfortunately, the Yankees couldn't hold onto a big lead so Locastro's milestone came in a loss, but the Yankees have definitely played better in the first week that he's been on the team.
It's also encouraging that Locastro is getting considerable playing time for this team after his at-bats with the Diamondbacks had been considerably limited in recent weeks.
Hopefully for Locastro and the Yankees, the final week before this year's all-star break is a sign of what's ahead in the second half of the season.
MISS: To the overly wet weather that's been soaking the Cayuga County area.
An overnight downpour Sunday into Monday caused flash flooding in parts of the area. The total rainfall in Auburn for July, at 4.40 inches so far, is more than triple the normal amount.
The good news, so far at least, is that major rivers, streams and lakes have not flooded in the area. That said, water levels are high enough to prompt a navigation advisory from the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, reminding boaters to be careful.
Let's hope we can get some dry conditions for a few days and then a return to some stable weather.
HIT: To Kimberly Homick Smith, a 1984 Auburn High School graduate who has been named chair of the Women United Global Leadership Council of the United Way.
Smith, who now resides in Colorado, is the daughter of longtime United Way of Cayuga County volunteer and former Executive Director Gail Homick Herrling, who ran the local chapter from 2006 to 2010.
