Hits & Misses: Locastro's blast, Cayuga County rain, United Way leader with local roots

HIT: To Tim Locastro's first home run as a member of the New York Yankees.

Locastro knocked the ball out in the Yankees' game Sunday at Houston, the Auburn native's second home run this season (he hit an opening day blast while playing for the Arizona Diamondbacks) and the fifth of his career.

Unfortunately, the Yankees couldn't hold onto a big lead so Locastro's milestone came in a loss, but the Yankees have definitely played better in the first week that he's been on the team.

It's also encouraging that Locastro is getting considerable playing time for this team after his at-bats with the Diamondbacks had been considerably limited in recent weeks.

Hopefully for Locastro and the Yankees, the final week before this year's all-star break is a sign of what's ahead in the second half of the season.

MISS: To the overly wet weather that's been soaking the Cayuga County area.

An overnight downpour Sunday into Monday caused flash flooding in parts of the area. The total rainfall in Auburn for July, at 4.40 inches so far, is more than triple the normal amount.