Hits & Misses: Locastro's special day, the return of HABs, Hoopes Park party

HIT: To a storybook day at the ballpark for New York Yankee Tim Locastro.

The Auburn native was called up the big leagues last weekend after playing in Triple A for much of the year, and he got his first start on Sunday since injuring himself earlier in the season. And in that start, on the one-year anniversary of his season-ending knee injury in 2021, Locastro went three-for-three with a home run in a big Yankee win over their rivals, the Boston Red Sox.

Auburn's Tim Locastro makes this July 17 one to remember in Yankees win If July 17, 2021, was the worst day of Tim Locastro's baseball career, then July 17, 2022, was one of the best.

It was a wonderful day for Locastro and his big following in central New York. His hard work battling through injuries and staying ready to help his team win are truly inspiring.

MISS: To the return of harmful algal blooms in water bodies in the Cayuga County-area.

The state's HABs tracker has posted its first confirmed blooms for Cayuga Lake, as well as in Cross Lake and Otisco Lake. It's likely just a matter of time before they are showing up in other water bodies, as well.

The blooms are a health threat to people, and pets, who recreate in the lake water. Public health officials urge people to avoid all contact with HABs because they can lead to numerous health issues. Don't boat, fish, swim or wade in areas with blooms. You shouldn't eat fish caught in areas with blooms, either. Signs of HABs include water that is discolored with a paint-like or filmy appearance, or if there is floating scum present.

First harmful algal blooms of 2022 confirmed in Cayuga County-area lakes The first harmful algal blooms of the 2022 season have been confirmed in Cayuga County-area waters.

HIT: To a special event to celebrate one of the nicest city parks you'll find anywhere in upstate New York.

Auburn on Tuesday night will mark the 100th anniversary of the opening of Hoopes Park with a special evening of entertainment Tuesday. It kicks off with a concert by local youth organization Perform 4 Purpose at 5:30 p.m., followed by a proclamation by city officials, a performance by Witchy Women of the Finger Lakes and a second concert by classic rock cover band Cruise Control until dusk. The Auburn Rotary Club will serve grilled food at the park's clubhouse, and Poppy's Ice Cream Truck will be on site as well.

It's the kind of event that has made the east side park — with its shimmering pond, lush flower beds, walking paths and shady trees — an iconic family gathering place for decades.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.