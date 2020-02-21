Hits & Misses: Looking at historic Auburn, hit-and-run crash, victim advocate joins the APD

HIT: A series of picture postcards celebrating the history of Auburn are now available for collectors and note-writers alike.

Teresa Ringwood Hoercher created the cards that say "You Know You Are From Auburn If ..." along with photos of Auburn Correctional Facility, Hoopes Park, the Auburn Schine Theater and other landmarks. The cards are available at Heirlooms, Regenerations, Cases Unlimited and Suzy Q's in Auburn and a portion of the sales will go to benefit the Auburn Education Foundation.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISS: A driver in Auburn slammed into another vehicle on Genesee Street Monday night and then left the scene.

Bystanders reported that the red truck involved had exited Sheridan Street and hit an SUV. The owner of the SUV said that the person who had been driving it suffered a rotator cuff injury, a concussion and back pain and that the SUV is a total loss.

HIT: A new collaboration between law enforcement and human services has the potential to be an extraordinary benefit for crime victims in Auburn.

Crystal Braham, an expert in victim services, has moved into an office at the Auburn Police Department to become an immediate point of contact for members of the public who need help in the aftermath of a crime. The move was made possible through a federal grant and a cooperative agreement between the APD and Cayuga Counseling Services. Braham will be able to help adults and children traumatized by assault, sexual abuse and other crimes gain access to counseling, legal advice, case management, and other services.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0