Hits & Misses: Making Easter memories, remembering Dr. Joseph Karpinski

HIT: To all the ways people in the Cayuga County area made the most of an Easter unlike any we've experienced.

The social distancing guidelines we need to follow in order to minimize the spread of the coronavirus made it impossible to do many of the things that are part of the Easter tradition and Holy Week. Church services had to be cancelled, fish fries and other Lenten dinners were by takeout only, if at all. There could be no egg hunts or crowds of people meeting the Easter Bunny.

But residents still found ways to share the love and spirit of Easter with their families and church congregations, from drive-by egg hunts to online church services to the simple act of talking with friends and family on the phone or through video conference. It may not have been ideal, but in a way, it was even more special as the Easter story itself and the values of love, kindness and forgiveness shined bright.

MISS: To the passing of Dr. Joseph Karpinski Sr., a man who matched his remarkable achievements and talent in his professional career with his generosity and love for community.