Hits & Misses: Masters bowlers, Buffalo Bills and Cayuga Community College vacancies

HIT: To the 2021 champions of The Citizen Masters bowling tournaments.

Michelle Reynolds won the women's tournament, and Cory Slater took the open title in this year's competitions, which concluded Sunday at Rainbow Lanes in Weedsport. Both bowled tremendously well over the past three weekends and are deserving champions.

Kudos go out to all of the tournament officials and the host venues, which also included Falcon Lanes, Cedar House Lanes and Starlite Lanes, for running another excellent tournament.

MISS: To the continuation of vacancies on the Cayuga Community College Board of Trustees into a third calendar year.

Two seats on the board have been empty since 2019 because the only person who can make appointments to fill them, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, has not done so. The college has been publicly gracious about the situation, but the time for the governor's office to act is long past due.

Aside from denying the board the helpful perspective that comes from full membership, these prolonged vacancies amount to "no" votes on some matters that require a certain number of "yes" votes to be passed, not just a simple majority of the board members present.