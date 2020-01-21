Hits & Misses: Masters bowling champions, Seward's retirement, Syracuse success

HIT: To the 2020 Citizen Masters bowling champions.
Neale Baran and Jackie Gibbs completed three weeks of impressive bowling by capturing their first career Masters titles in the finals at Cedar House Lanes in Skaneateles.
The Masters is a test of bowling skill, mental toughness and endurance. Playing no fewer than five matches, plus qualifying, at four different venues, these champions beat out a talented field of local bowlers to earn the right to call themselves champions.
Thanks to the tournament organizers, the bowling alleys that hosted and the bowlers themselves for another terrific competition.
MISS: To an unfortunate ending to a long, distinguished career in the state Legislature for Sen. James Seward.
State Sen. Jim Seward, who was elected in 1986 and became one of the most influential member…
The senator announced Monday that he will not seek re-election this fall due to the treatments he must continue for bladder cancer. Seward, R-Milford, has served in the Senate for 34 years.
During those years, Seward's district included parts of Cayuga County from 1986 to 1992, and again since 2012.
The good news is that Seward's treatments have been going well, so he plans to continue serving through the end of his current term. But his doctors advised him that the rigors of campaigning would be too difficult.
HIT: To a third-straight victory for the Syracuse University men's basketball team.
The Orange completed its revenge tour in the Old Dominion State with a victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday. A week earlier, SU knocked off Virginia on the road in overtime. Both wins avenged losses at the Carrier Dome earlier in the season.
Syracuse certainly has had its struggles in the 2019-20 campaign, but now finds itself tied for fourth in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings and is certainly playing its best basketball of the season. A big test looms this week at Notre Dame, as the Orange hope to beat another team that took one from them in the Carrier Dome.
Boeheim's 26 lead Syracuse past Virginia Tech, 71-69
