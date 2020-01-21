Hits & Misses: Masters bowling champions, Seward's retirement, Syracuse success

HIT: To the 2020 Citizen Masters bowling champions.

Neale Baran and Jackie Gibbs completed three weeks of impressive bowling by capturing their first career Masters titles in the finals at Cedar House Lanes in Skaneateles.

The Masters is a test of bowling skill, mental toughness and endurance. Playing no fewer than five matches, plus qualifying, at four different venues, these champions beat out a talented field of local bowlers to earn the right to call themselves champions.

Thanks to the tournament organizers, the bowling alleys that hosted and the bowlers themselves for another terrific competition.

MISS: To an unfortunate ending to a long, distinguished career in the state Legislature for Sen. James Seward.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The senator announced Monday that he will not seek re-election this fall due to the treatments he must continue for bladder cancer. Seward, R-Milford, has served in the Senate for 34 years.

During those years, Seward's district included parts of Cayuga County from 1986 to 1992, and again since 2012.