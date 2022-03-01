Hits & Misses: Matthew House anniversary, new Auburn artisans' market, MLB's failures

HIT: To the Matthew House, the end-of-life care home on Auburn's Metcalf Avenue that is marking its 20th anniversary this year.

With the small home's comforting and warm decor, the remarkable staff and volunteers who have served there have brought much-appreciated peace and dignity for nearly 500 residents over those past two decades.

And the community's support of Matthew House has been vital in allowing it to provide this service.

"The outpouring of this community to keep this place running is exceptional," Executive Director Angela Ryan said. "I get as much out of it as I give to it."

MISS: To the missing sounds of baseballs popping into gloves and cracking off of swung bats in Florida and Arizona.

The failure of Major League Baseball's owners and players union to come to a labor agreement made the offseason rather miserable for fans, and now it's ruining spring training, with a threat to do serious damage to the regular season.

HIT: To the new Creative Arts Market started at the Presbyterian Event and Retreat Center, the name for the First Presbyterian's Church's Case Mansion property at 108 South St. in Auburn.

The twice-a-month event brings artisans together at the center to showcase their creations and make some new customers. Held the second and fourth Saturday of each month, the market debuted in late January and will run through June, when the outdoor farmers markets and craft fair seasons get going.

The Rev. Banu Moore, co-pastor of the church with her husband, the Rev. James Moore, described the market's mission well when she said "the more we support our community, the more our community is nurtured and grows and art is an essential part of that."

