Hits & Misses: Maxwell's closing in Auburn, Locastro back in Triple A, Party in the Park

HIT: To the Maxwell family, for 92 years serving the Auburn area with one of the best small grocery stores you'll ever find.

Following the death of Gary "Scotty" Maxwell in June, his wife, Bobbie, and brother, Larry, began preparing to wind down the business. That will officially come on July 31.

While news of the store's closure is sad, it's also a reminder of how fortunate Auburnians have been to have the Maxwells' store all of these years. Try to stop by in the next few days to grab a few items and say thanks for such wonderful service.

MISS: To the New York Yankees, for sending Auburn native Tim Locastro back to its Triple A affiliate after a week in the big leagues.

Locastro was up with the club for about a week and made some nice contributions, but he was optioned to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre affiliate on Saturday. That's typical for many reserve players with options in today's Major League Baseball, where teams frequently shuttle players back and forth.

The silver lining for fans of the Auburn native is that he's scheduled to play in Rochester this week, so getting to see him in action is an easy drive away.

HIT: To the Auburn Rotary Club's Party in the Park.

The club last weekend hosted two days filled with family-friendly entertainment on Deauville Island in Emerson Park. While the stiflingly hot weather didn't help, the Party in the Park still brought out plenty of smiles. The event included competitive games among Cayuga County-area fire departments, lots of terrific food, packed lineups of live musical performances and even a celebrity dunking booth.

The Rotary does so much good with its charitable works, and this event helped raise money for that effort.

