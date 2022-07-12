Hits & Misses: Mental health crisis hotline, Auburn arson case, New York MLB All-Stars

HIT: To the launch of a three-digit hotline for New Yorkers seeking help with mental health crises.

The state on July 16 will launch the 988 hotline to take calls for anyone experiencing a crisis, including suicidal thoughts, as well as for friends and family members of people in those circumstances. The state's existing line, (800) 273-8255, has been a valuable resource but having an easy-to-remember three-digit number will hopefully lead to more utilization. And that will lead to better access to mental health care services.

MISS: To a disturbing criminal case involving an Auburn man who attempted to set fire to a large downtown apartment building.

Police charged the man last week with several crimes, including arson, stemming from a domestic dispute, the Auburn Police Department reported. When responding to the building, police said the found man had doused a hallway with gasoline.

The quick response and skilled response of those officers prevented what could have been a terrible situation.

HIT: To some impressive showings by New York's Major League Baseball teams when it came to All-Star selections.

Both the Yankees and Mets have been stellar this season, and outstanding performances by individual players have been a big reason why.

The Yankees have six All-Star players: Pitchers Clay Holmes, Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes catcher Jose Trevino and outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

The Mets have four of their own: Pitcher Edwin Díaz, first baseman Pete Alonso, second baseman Jeff McNeil and outfielder Starling Marte.

