OUR VIEW

Hits & Misses: Mental health crisis hotline, Auburn arson case, New York MLB All-Stars

HIT: To the launch of a three-digit hotline for New Yorkers seeking help with mental health crises.

The state on July 16 will launch the 988 hotline to take calls for anyone experiencing a crisis, including suicidal thoughts, as well as for friends and family members of people in those circumstances. The state's existing line, (800) 273-8255, has been a valuable resource but having an easy-to-remember three-digit number will hopefully lead to more utilization. And that will lead to better access to mental health care services.

MISS: To a disturbing criminal case involving an Auburn man who attempted to set fire to a large downtown apartment building.

Police charged the man last week with several crimes, including arson, stemming from a domestic dispute, the Auburn Police Department reported. When responding to the building, police said the found man had doused a hallway with gasoline.

The quick response and skilled response of those officers prevented what could have been a terrible situation.

HIT: To some impressive showings by New York's Major League Baseball teams when it came to All-Star selections.

Both the Yankees and Mets have been stellar this season, and outstanding performances by individual players have been a big reason why.

The Yankees have six All-Star players: Pitchers Clay Holmes, Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes catcher Jose Trevino and outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. 

The Mets have four of their own: Pitcher Edwin Díaz, first baseman Pete Alonso, second baseman Jeff McNeil and outfielder Starling Marte.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

