Hits & Misses: Merry-Go-Round bounces back, COVID-19 cases up, Cayuga Culinary Institute shines

HIT: To a successful bounce-back season for The Rev Theater Company.
Bringing musical theater back to live audiences presented a lot of challenges this summer, but top-quality entertainment returned to the Merry-Go-Playhouse with "42nd Street" and "Footloose: The Musical." Next up is "Almost Heaven: The Songs of John Denver," featuring hits such as "Leavin' on a Jet Plane" "Country Roads." Performer Lili Thomas is among those eager to get back on stage after the pandemic forced a delay of 18 months.
"To really be able to feel the other musicians in the room and all become one," she said, "it's something my heart really needed. You can't recreate that unless you're with other musicians in a room."
The show opens Sept. 8 and continues through Sept. 29. For more information, visit therevtheatre.com.
MISS: To a troubling rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County.
There were 747 confirmed cases and six deaths in August, making it the third-worst month of the pandemic. The county had not recorded a virus-related death since March, and only December 2020 and January 2021 had more cases, with a total of more than 4,000 cases and 74 deaths. There have been 96 deaths caused by COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and the county ended August with 41 new cases — 25 vaccinated and 16 unvaccinated people.
HIT: Some members of the public got a peek at Cayuga Community College's new Cayuga Culinary Institute this week as Cayuga Milk Ingredients CEO Kevin Ellis and chef Luke Szabo from Scratch Farmhouse Catering gave a presentation on how local agriculture products can be used to make ice cream. The facility, at the Plaza of the Arts on Genesee Street, opened in July as the site of the college's culinary arts program. The $1.25 million project included $800,000 from Auburn's $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant.
