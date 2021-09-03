Hits & Misses: Merry-Go-Round bounces back, COVID-19 cases up, Cayuga Culinary Institute shines

HIT: To a successful bounce-back season for The Rev Theater Company.

Bringing musical theater back to live audiences presented a lot of challenges this summer, but top-quality entertainment returned to the Merry-Go-Playhouse with "42nd Street" and "Footloose: The Musical." Next up is "Almost Heaven: The Songs of John Denver," featuring hits such as "Leavin' on a Jet Plane" "Country Roads." Performer Lili Thomas is among those eager to get back on stage after the pandemic forced a delay of 18 months.

"To really be able to feel the other musicians in the room and all become one," she said, "it's something my heart really needed. You can't recreate that unless you're with other musicians in a room."

The show opens Sept. 8 and continues through Sept. 29. For more information, visit therevtheatre.com.

MISS: To a troubling rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County.