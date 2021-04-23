Hits & Misses: Montezuma wetlands upgrades, fire ruins Auburn business, clothes donated for students

HIT : More than 750 acres in the Montezuma Wetlands Complex will get enhancements as part of a state initiative overseen by the New York Power Authority, Canal Corporation, and Department of Environmental Conservation. The collaborative project will enhance the area's wetlands by increasing biodiversity, habitat values and carrying capacity for wildlife through the installation of additional infrastructure, floodplain regrading, berm restoration, and stream channel enhancement. The initiative is also expected to include invasive species control work, rare-habitat improvement, and recreational access improvements. The work will focus on an area of approximately 750 acres of wetlands and associated habitats on state-owned land.

MISS: The owners of LZ Army Navy in Auburn said their business was in shambles after a Tuesday morning fire caused widespread damage and destroyed irreplaceable memorabilia. The fire at the Auburn Plaza shop was put out after about 15 minutes, but the damage was already done. "I have no idea if we're going to be able to reopen our business or not," co-owner Ed King said. "We've been in business 38 years. We're the only Army Navy store around. There is nobody else."