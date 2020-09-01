Hits & Misses: Moravia basketball film, John Thompson's death, Cayuga County sheriff program

HIT: To Cole Johnson, a 2015 Moravia High School graduate who has created a documentary film on one of the most impressive scholastic sports programs in the region, the Blue Devils' boys basketball team.
The film, which will make its public debut at 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at the Moravia Fairgrounds, centers around the 2017 state championship season, but also goes into the achievements the program had in the years leading up to that moment.
We're sure this is going to be a hit in Moravia. Kudos to Johnson for using his talents (he's been in the digital and broadcast journalism graduate program at Syracuse University) to give a lift to the community.
MISS: To the passing of former Georgetown men's basketball Coach John Thompson II.
For central New Yorkers, Thompson was mostly viewed on the court as the enemy. He sure received plenty of boos from Syracuse crowds over the years as the Hoyas and Orange were bitter rivals.
But as SU Coach Jim Boeheim so eloquently said on Monday, Thompson was a "leader in the game and in life." He was a powerful voice in college sports and beyond, and we're sure his death brings sadness to many Orange fans who cheered against him but respected his ability and integrity.
HIT: To the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, for planning a community outreach event later this month aimed at building understanding around social and racial justice issues.
The Sept. 14 event, called "This is What We Do ... This is How We Do It," will be similar to a program put on last month by the Auburn Police Department. Both that program and the one coming up are a result of law enforcement partnerships with The Harriet Tubman Center for Justice & Peace, the Auburn/Cayuga Branch of the NAACP and City of Auburn Human Rights Commission.
The presentation itself will be livestreamed on the sheriff's office YouTube channel and the Tubman Center's Facebook page, with a 2 p.m. start time. We encourage everyone to check it out.
