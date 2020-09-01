Hits & Misses: Moravia basketball film, John Thompson's death, Cayuga County sheriff program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIT: To Cole Johnson, a 2015 Moravia High School graduate who has created a documentary film on one of the most impressive scholastic sports programs in the region, the Blue Devils' boys basketball team.

The film, which will make its public debut at 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at the Moravia Fairgrounds, centers around the 2017 state championship season, but also goes into the achievements the program had in the years leading up to that moment.

We're sure this is going to be a hit in Moravia. Kudos to Johnson for using his talents (he's been in the digital and broadcast journalism graduate program at Syracuse University) to give a lift to the community.

MISS: To the passing of former Georgetown men's basketball Coach John Thompson II.

For central New Yorkers, Thompson was mostly viewed on the court as the enemy. He sure received plenty of boos from Syracuse crowds over the years as the Hoyas and Orange were bitter rivals.

But as SU Coach Jim Boeheim so eloquently said on Monday, Thompson was a "leader in the game and in life." He was a powerful voice in college sports and beyond, and we're sure his death brings sadness to many Orange fans who cheered against him but respected his ability and integrity.