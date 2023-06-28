HIT: Moravia is making plans to invest state revitalization funds, and residents are invited to learn more about it at a kickoff meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the fire department on Keeler Avenue.

The village was awarded a $2.25 million state economic development grant in February as part of the New York Forward program. The village's original application outlined a $6.5 million plan with 18 proposed projects, half of which would either renovate or restore nine buildings on Main Street. Other projects include improvements to Ethel Fuller Park, providing broadband service in public areas and the creation of a history trail.

MISS: A home improvement contractor from Preble who turned out to be a thief is headed to state prison for ripping off residents in Cayuga County.

Prosecutors said he failed to complete work he had been paid $12,000 for from a couple in the town of Locke. He also took $7,000 from a couple in the town of Summerhill for work that was never completed. He has been ordered to pay restitution and is expected to receive a prison sentence of 2 to 4 years.

HIT: The Cayuga County Community Mental Health Center is now staffing a daytime mobile crisis team, accessible from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Officials said the program is designed to maintain safety in the community and reduce unnecessary emergency room and inpatient admissions, as well as to reduce the risk of future crises. Calls may be made by individuals, family members, school staff, provider agencies, primary care doctors, law enforcement or other community organizations. Mobile crisis can be contacted when an individual is making statements about or demonstrating symptoms indicating they may be at risk of harming themselves and/or an individual is demonstrating escalating behavior and not responding to requests to redirect. The team is composed of a licensed social worker and a crisis case manager and can be reached at (315) 253-0341 and pressing 9. Officials said that in the event someone is in immediate danger of harming themselves or others, 911 should be contacted.

