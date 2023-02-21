HIT: To the village of Moravia, for being among the inaugural winners of a state grant in the NY Forward program.

This program is a new economic development effort that aims to get revitalization dollars invested in smaller municipalities, and Moravia has secured $2.25 million as one of the central New York region funding recipients.

Mayor Gary Mulvaney and village staff collaborated with the Cayuga County Department of Planning and Economic Development on the winning application. They have a $6.5 million plan with 18 proposed projects that includes nine buildings on Main Street, upgrades to Ethel Fuller Park, broadband service in public areas and a history trail.

MISS: To a poor performance by the Syracuse University men's basketball team on a night when the home crowd was as big as it's been all year.

Coming in with a three-game winning streak against Duke, the Orange drew more than 31,000 fans to Saturday night's game, but the Blue Devils took control in the first half and SU never gave the crowd much to get excited about.

HIT: To the nearly 500 Special Olympics athletes and coaches coming to the Syracuse area this weekend for the 2023 State Winter Games.

Competitors in alpine skiing, cross country skiing, figure skating, floor hockey, snowboarding and snowshoeing will be showcasing their talents. If you're looking for a terrific family activity, make some time to get to a venue and support these athletes. More information can be found at www.specialolympicsNY.org.

