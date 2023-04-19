HIT: Auburn is planning to install more charging stations for electric vehicles.

The city is among municipalities statewide sharing in $8.3 million for charging stations and plans to use its $80,288 grant to install six chargers at the Dill Street municipal parking lot. With more and more electric vehicles on the road, an increased number of charging locations is going to be essential not only for residents and commuters but to support the area's tourism industry. The city has charging available at the Lincoln Street parking garage and others are being installed at private businesses as demand continues to increase.

HIT: Authorities have charged a Tompkins County man with having sexual contact with a teenager in Cayuga County.

New York State Police said Richard G. Couch, 54, of the village of Freeville, was arrested last week on felony charges of third-degree criminal sexual act and luring a child. The alleged crimes involved a 16-year-old, police said, and anyone with additional information is asked to call state police investigators at (315) 255-2767.

HIT: A popular event is returning to Cayuga County, and an important community service agency will be the beneficiary.

The Welcome to Summer 2023 Lake Dance will take place from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, May 26, at the Emerson Park pavilion in Owasco with live music, food trucks, ice cream and a cash bar. The traditional Lake Dance came to an end in the 2000s, then returned last year. The dance will benefit the Gavras Center, which provides early intervention, clinical, day habilitation and other services. For more information, visit gavrascenter.com or facebook.com/emersonparkpavilion.

