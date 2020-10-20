Hits & Misses: Movies can return in NY, Syracuse struggles, Cayuga tourism videos

HIT: To the return of movie theaters in most of New York state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday announced that movie theaters, which haven't been able to operate since the pandemic started last March, will be able to open with limited capacity and restrictions aimed at preventing viral spread. That can start on Friday. The reopenings don't apply to New York City and a handful of counties outside the city where there are high COVID-19 rates.

We hope this helps struggling theater owners start to get back on their feet, and we hope everyone interested in attending in-person movies does their part by following the rules.

MISS: To Saturday's loss for the Syracuse University football program.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Orange fell at home to Liberty, 38-21, dropping their 2020 record to a dismal 1-4, with a trip to national powerhouse Clemson coming up next.

This was Liberty's first win against a Power Five conference team in school history. In other words, Syracuse has no business losing to a program such as this, even in years when SU is down and Liberty is strong.