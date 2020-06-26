Hits & Misses: Moving toward positive change in Auburn, COVID-19 cases soar, restaurants help frontline workers

HIT: A town hall meeting scheduled for Saturday in Auburn is a positive step toward addressing racism on the local level. From 2 to 4 p.m. at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, speakers will offer ideas for achieving social justice in the community. The idea is to take those ideas and develop a plan of action. Organizers said that marching and holding signs only go so far, so they are hoping to engage the entire community toward a path of action beyond just talking about the problem. The event is being organized by the Harriet Tubman Center for Justice and Peace and the Auburn/Cayuga branch of the NAACP.
MISS: A surge in coronavirus cases in the U.S. has health officials worried that various parts of the country are moving too fast to reopen commerce. The U.S. recently recorded a one-day total of 34,700 new cases, with some states breaking their previous hospitalization records. The virus has been blamed for over 120,000 deaths in the United States, and the threat is not going to go away anytime soon. Caution must be taken to make sure that strict quarantines put in place in March and April were not carried out in vain.
HIT: The two Auburn locations of McDonald's pitched in to support frontline workers in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic in April and May. The restaurants were among eight in central New York and the Southern Tier that provided more than 5,000 meals to workers as part of McDonald's national Thank You Meals campaigns. The other restaurants that participated are located in Ithaca, Elmira and Horseheads and are all owned by Courtney and Michael Feehan, of Lansing, under Cayuga Restaurant Group McDonald's.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
