Hits & Misses: Music in Cayuga County, avian flu spreading, smoke detectors available

HIT: Music fans have orchestra shows to look forward to in Cayuga County.

The food court at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius, will be the site of a pair of upcoming performances. The Stan Colella Orchestra and special guest Joe Whiting will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 23, and the Auburn Chamber Orchestra will perform the first of two spring concerts at the mall, "Pops Pairings," at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26. The orchestra will also perform "Pops Pairings" at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at Auburn Alliance Church, 630 N. Seward Ave., Auburn. Both Auburn Chamber Orchestra concerts are free, but donations at the door will be appreciated. For more information, visit fingerlakesmall.com, stancolellaorchestra.com or auburnchamberorchestra.com.

MISS: Avian flu continues to spread across the country and has been now detected in wild birds in Cayuga County and other places in New York state.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation said that avian flu outbreaks in wild birds are linked to migration, and the highly pathogenic flu has been found in free-ranging wild birds such as bald eagles, Canadian geese, mute swans, red-tailed hawks and turkey vultures. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the avian flu cases do not pose a public health threat. The risk of infection is low, the DEC said, but it advised individuals who handle wild birds to take precautionary measures.

HIT: The American Red Cross continues working to educated people on the dangers of house fires and offers smoke detectors for families in need.

The agency reports that American Red Cross of Western New York volunteers responded to 936 home fires in 2021 and said that a working smoke alarm can cut the risk of death by half when fire breaks out. Cayuga County residents who need assistance are encouraged to visit redcross.org/homefiresafetyWNY to schedule an appointment for a free smoke alarm installation. The services are free for those in need, and donations to support the program may be made at soundthealarm.org.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

