Hits & Misses: Music ready for a comeback, repeat criminal nabbed, vaccinating SUNY students

HIT: A year after the COVID-19 pandemic brought social gatherings to a standstill, nightclub owners and entertainers are preparing for a comeback. Lynn Varley, the owner of Moondog's Lounge on State Street in downtown Auburn, has reopened the venue on Saturdays only for now, but plans to start hosting a full schedule of concerts once it becomes safer to bring crowds back inside. And musician Jim Van Arsdale is one of many performers chomping at the bit to get back on stage. "There's a feeling of hope in the air, for sure," he said. "You don't appreciate things until they're gone sometimes, and that's how we feel about live music."