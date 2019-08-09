HIT: To building a stronger community.
The Auburn Police Department hosted National Night Out at Hoopes Park Tuesday as part of a nationwide effort aimed at building community relationships with law enforcement agencies. The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office also took part in the event, that included police vehicles, face painting, a fingerprinting demonstration and other activities for children. The event is an opportunity for officers to interact with the community in a fun setting rather during a stressful emergency and can help build positive relationships.
MISS: To a series of unfortunate events.
An Auburn man sold an electronic device to an Auburn pawn shop in April. But the item belonged to someone else, and so he ended up being charged with a felony. He then agreed to plead guilty to the charge and was expected to appear in court July 31. But he never showed up, and so the judge put out a warrant for his arrest. This week, he was back in court, and after initially denying that the device he sold belonged to someone else, he admitted that he had been in the wrong. He will appear in court for sentencing Aug. 20. He won't be able to skip the next court appearance because he was ordered to be held until then at the Cayuga County Jail.
HIT: To volunteers helping to make a house a home.
A quilting project in Fleming last weekend brought together a group of artists with the aim of completing a pair of queen-sized quilts as welcoming gifts for two homeowners. The quilts will be donated to Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity for two area habitat homes that will soon welcome their new owners.
