Hits & Misses: New Auburn film festival, man accused of crime spree, ACH doctor honored

HIT: A new festival gave filmmakers an audience for their work and an opportunity to get some feedback. The Cayuga Film Festival, organized by Auburn Public Theater and Cayuga Community College, was held at the theater Saturday, showcasing 19 short narrative and documentaries from filmmakers living or attending school in New York state. A panel of judges had previewed the films, rated them and provided feedback.

Steve Keeler, chair for CCC's humanities/communication division, said the festival will become an annual event and may expand to two or three days.

"I think it's especially important in Auburn to encourage that creative class, because this is a city that has always encouraged the arts and has always encouraged people to be creative," he said. "The college is a part of that, the APT is a part of that and I think the festival is a part of that, and we'll grow," he said.

MISS: A Syracuse man kept the Auburn Fire Department and several law enforcement agencies busy as a string of incidents unfolded Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.

Police said that a man who had been arrested by state police in Elbridge Sunday later burglarized a hotel in Auburn, stole a car in Sennett and crashed into the front of the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Auburn. The Auburn Police Department and Cayuga County Sheriff's Office both became involved and the Auburn Fire Department was required to deal with a gas leak at the scene of the crash at KFC. The suspect was found hiding behind the Grant Motel in Auburn and charged with a long list of offenses.

HIT: The chief of emergency medicine at Auburn Community Hospital is being recognized by the emergency medical services community as one of the best in the business. Dr. Patsy M. Iannolo was honored this week as the 2021 EMS Physician of Excellence by the Central New York Regional Emergency Management Services Council, the agency that coordinates EMS programs in Cayuga, Cortland, Onondaga, Oswego and Tompkins counties. Iannolo was nominated for the award by TLC Emergency Medical Services for contributions to the EMS community.

