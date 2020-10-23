Hits & Misses: New Auburn market, thefts on the rise in Auburn, special blood drive a success

HIT: Downtown Auburn has a new market with specialties that can't be found in other stores. Casa Latina's is a family owned and operated shop offering items of particular interest to the area's growing Hispanic population. The store has both U.S.-made and imported products, and the Quezadas family encourages anyone to stop in as they are happy to answer questions for people who may not be familiar with the products. Casa Latina's is located at at 55 Market St., between the Knights of Columbus and Moro's Table.

MISS: The Auburn Police Department this week said that there has been a recent rise in car break-ins, stolen bicycles, stolen vehicles and thefts of packages left by delivery companies. The APD said that the vast majority of vehicle-related larcenies occur when vehicles are left unlocked and/or when the keys are left inside. People are advised to be more vigilant in locking their vehicles and monitoring deliveries of packages. Suspicious activity such as people lingering on a street or illuminated dome lights in parked vehicles should be reported to the APD at (315) 253-3231.