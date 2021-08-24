 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hits & Misses: New home for Nick's Ride, Cayuga County flooding,
OUR VIEW

Hits & Misses: New home for Nick's Ride, Cayuga County flooding,

{{featured_button_text}}
Nick's Ride 8.JPG

The newly renovated Nick's Ride Clubhouse on Chapel Street.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

HIT: To the ribbon-cutting ceremony held Saturday for the new Nick's Ride 4 Friends clubhouse in Auburn.

Nick's Ride, which provides vital addiction recovery support services in and around Auburn, renovated the long-empty building by Holy Family Church on Chapel Street. The massive project brings new life to what had become an eye sore, and it allows Nick's Ride to expand its programming.

This arrival of this day was a true win for Auburn and Cayuga County.

MISS: To a deluge of rain hitting the Cayuga County area last week.

The remnants of a tropical storm moved into the area late Wednesday and early Thursday after an already intense bout of storms had hit a day earlier. The result was some of the worst flooding ever seen in this area.

The Owasco Inlet reached major flood stage overnight Wednesday into Thursday, and that water made its way to Owasco Lake, which rose to levels not seen in decades. The downstream Owasco River also swelled to near-flood stage.

Fortunately, emergency responders throughout the county and region stepped up and performed admirably for people in need.

HIT: To the start of high school fall sports practices.

Student athletes took to the fields, courts and pools on Monday for the official start of fall athletics preseason.

We wish all of these boys and girls a safe, healthy and fun season.

The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Our view: We don't need another week of Cuomo at helm
Editorial

Our view: We don't need another week of Cuomo at helm

At this point, the governor has virtually no political support from elected leaders throughout the state and beyond. He has only his own dangerous ego and a small group of enablers telling him to destroy everything in pursuit of his political survival.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News