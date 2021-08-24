Hits & Misses: New home for Nick's Ride, Cayuga County flooding,

HIT: To the ribbon-cutting ceremony held Saturday for the new Nick's Ride 4 Friends clubhouse in Auburn.

Nick's Ride, which provides vital addiction recovery support services in and around Auburn, renovated the long-empty building by Holy Family Church on Chapel Street. The massive project brings new life to what had become an eye sore, and it allows Nick's Ride to expand its programming.

This arrival of this day was a true win for Auburn and Cayuga County.

MISS: To a deluge of rain hitting the Cayuga County area last week.

The remnants of a tropical storm moved into the area late Wednesday and early Thursday after an already intense bout of storms had hit a day earlier. The result was some of the worst flooding ever seen in this area.

The Owasco Inlet reached major flood stage overnight Wednesday into Thursday, and that water made its way to Owasco Lake, which rose to levels not seen in decades. The downstream Owasco River also swelled to near-flood stage.

Fortunately, emergency responders throughout the county and region stepped up and performed admirably for people in need.

HIT: To the start of high school fall sports practices.