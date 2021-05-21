Hits & Misses: New life for Auburn business, unfair online critiques, healthy foods for families

HIT: A Seneca Falls couple has purchased the former Indelicato's Meat Market in Auburn with plans to have the shop up and running in mid-June.
The Columbus Street neighborhood staple closed in 2020 after more than 100 years in business, so it's great news that it won't now sit vacant. Rosenkrans Local Market will offer beef, pork and other meats that will be prepared for sale on site, in addition to chicken, eggs and other products. The owners operate Rosenkrans Natural Beef and said that their meat is sourced from their own farm and a network of farms across New York state.
MISS: A small business in Auburn recently found itself the target of online criticism over a seating policy designed to adhere to safety protocols concerning COVID-19.
A Facebook group for people up in arms about face mask policies in New York state began posting negative reviews online even though the commenters had never visited the shop. Most of the criticism came from outside central New York, and the business also received a hateful voicemail from a caller in Texas. The good news is that people in the Auburn area heard about the problem and began visiting the business in higher numbers than usual.
HIT: Because of a temporary increase in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan, the Cayuga County Health Department Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for Women, Infants and Children has been able to increase the cash value benefit for vegetables and fruits for women and children participating in the program.
Officials said that about 950 Cayuga County participants will be eligible for a temporary increase in WIC benefits to purchase vegetables and fruits this summer, and those enrolled in the program are encouraged to take advantage of the increase to help stretch their food dollars. The Cayuga County Health Department is encouraging people to to see if they are eligible for WIC by calling (315) 253-1406 or applying online at wicstrong.com.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.