Hits & Misses: New life for Auburn business, unfair online critiques, healthy foods for families

HIT: A Seneca Falls couple has purchased the former Indelicato's Meat Market in Auburn with plans to have the shop up and running in mid-June.

The Columbus Street neighborhood staple closed in 2020 after more than 100 years in business, so it's great news that it won't now sit vacant. Rosenkrans Local Market will offer beef, pork and other meats that will be prepared for sale on site, in addition to chicken, eggs and other products. The owners operate Rosenkrans Natural Beef and said that their meat is sourced from their own farm and a network of farms across New York state.

MISS: A small business in Auburn recently found itself the target of online criticism over a seating policy designed to adhere to safety protocols concerning COVID-19.